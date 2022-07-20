Halo Infinite No. 14 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this month said Microsoft Corp.’s Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One ranked as a top software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 16, Halo Infinite ranked as the No. 14 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

In Halo Infinite, The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of Zeta Halo. Users will have an open world map and can choose objectives to complete in an order of their choosing. In addition, weapons can be upgraded with Spartan Cores.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title includes the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

Co-op functionality and Forge will be added in post-release updates.