Xbox holds Accessories Sale

Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Accessories Sale for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

The sale discounts select controllers, headsets, and keyboards.

Discounted products include the Xbox Wireless Controller, the Xbox Stereo Headset, Steel Series Apex 7 Gaming Keyboard, HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Gaming Headset, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Headset, Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System, and the HyperX QuadCast Standalone Microphone.