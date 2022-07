Microsoft Corp. this week released Watch Dogs 2 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud and PC Game Pass.

Watch Dogs 2 is a third-person action adventure title in which users take the role of a brilliant hacker to shut down an invasive technology that controls everyday citizens.

The final game includes an open world of the San Francisco Bay Area including Oakland and Silicon Valley, the option to utilize hack and stealth to complete missions, and co-op and player vs. player modes.