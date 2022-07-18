PSN PS5, PS4 July Deals Sale to conclude

July 18, 2022

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the July Deals Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, NHL 22 X-Factor Edition, NBA 2K22, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Resident Evil 2, Persona 5 Royal, Monster Hunter World, Rainbow Six Extraction, Back 4 Blood, and Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection.

The sale ends July 20.


