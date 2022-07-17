PSN PS5, PS4 Games Under $15 Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Watch Dogs: Legion, Metro Saga Bundle, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Resident Evil 4, Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Lost in Random, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, Persona 5: Dancing in the Starlight, and New Gundam Breaker.

The sale ends July 20.