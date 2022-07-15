PC Game Pass drops Overwhelm

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
July 15, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week released Overwhelm to PC Game Pass.
Published by Alliance, Overwhelm is a 2D action horror platform title that includes shooting action, hive exploration, enemy power-ups, and one-hit deaths.
