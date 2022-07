Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in July 2022.

New titles include Stray (PS5, PS4), Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5), Marvel’s Avengers (PS5, PS4), Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5), and Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4).

Classic titles include No Heroes Allowed! (PSP) and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP).

The titles will be released July 19.