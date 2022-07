Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the WB Games Summer Sale for the Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles for the Nintendo Switch.

Discounted titles include LEGO Jurassic World, Cars 3: Driven to Win, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Mortal Kombat 11, Scribblenauts Showdown, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes.

The sale ends July 24.