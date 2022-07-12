Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge No. 1 PS4 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Dotemu and Tribute Games’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for the PlayStation 4 ranked as the top download at the PlayStation Network division in June.

For the month, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge ranked as the No. 1 PS4 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a co-op beat-em-up based on the 1987 animated series.

The title includes full-color pixel art, new mechanics, iconic TMNT characters and a new story mode.

Locations include Manhattan, Coney Island, rooftops, sewers, and enemies include Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors and Rock Troops from Dimension X.

The final game includes six-player local and online co-op multiplayer functionality.