Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Deal of the Week for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

This week, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for the PS5 and PS4 sells at $44.99, 25 percent off the MSRP.

The sale ends July 13.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a third-person action title that includes all nine Skywalker Saga films.

The final game includes more than 300 playable characters, 23 planets, and more than 100 vehicles.