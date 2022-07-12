Amazon holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Prime Day Sale

Amazon.com Inc. this week is holding a Prime Day Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a new retail initiative.

Discounted products include Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2042, Guardians of the Galaxy, The King of Fighters XV, Halo Infinite, Microsoft Flight Simulator, JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets, CrossCode, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, HyperX Gaming Headsets and Mics, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus.

The sale ends July 13.