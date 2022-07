Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Family Time Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include EA Family Bundle, Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection, Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition, Capcom Arcade Stadium Arcade Pack 1 : Dawn of the Arcade, One Piece World Seeker, Super Bomberman R, and Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle.

The sale ends July 19.