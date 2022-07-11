Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Black Friday in July Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘Black Friday in July Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software and peripherals.

Advertised products include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Call of Duty Vanguard, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Ghostwire Tokyo, Ridge Racer Arcade1Up, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, MLB The Show 22, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, and Lost Judgment.

In addition, it is holding a PC Gaming Sale that discounts select laptops, monitors, storage, and accessories.