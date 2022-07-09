PS4 sells 15 units in Japan July 3 data

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 5 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 15 units between June 27 to July 3 to rank at No. 5 in overall hardware sales.

For the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022, operating income for the Sony Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $2.6 billion.

Hardware revenue totaled $6.4 billion, a 9.5 percent increase from the year prior.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 303.2 million software units for the fiscal year. Digital downloads totaled 66 percent of software sales.