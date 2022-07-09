Nintendo Switch OLED No. 1; Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set No. 1 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 84,281 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between June 27 and July 3.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 43,789 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 28,063 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 12,429 units in the period.

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak sold 104,315 units to rank at No. 1 in the period.

Cumulative Nintendo Switch sales in Japan have exceeded 25 million units in the region.

In the fourth quarter, Nintendo net profit totaled $3.67 billion, a decline of 0.6 percent from the year prior.

The Nintendo Switch sold 4.1 million units in the quarter and 23.1 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

The hardware has sold 107.6 million units to date.

The company forecasts 21 million sold this fiscal year.