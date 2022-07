Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition, WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, AO Tennis 2, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle, Hello Neighbor 2, RiMS Racing, and Totally Reliable Delivery Service.

The sale ends July 14.