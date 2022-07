Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Back Compat Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select Xbox 360 and Xbox titles.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Aliens vs. Predator, Altered Beast, Asura’s Wrath, Bayonetta, Binary Domain, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Condemned: Criminal Origins, Contra Anniversary Collection, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Fighting Vipers, and Zone of the Enders HD Collection.

The sale ends July 11.