Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition to deploy

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said it will release the Nintendo Switch OLED model Splatoon 3 Edition to retail.

The Splatoon 3 Edition includes custom Nintendo Switch OLED hardware, custom dock and custom Joy-Con controllers.

It will be sold Aug. 26.

In addition, the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case will be sold Sept. 9.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model includes a new 7-inch OLED (1280×720) display, wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, new dock with wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

By comparison, the standard Nintendo Switch includes a 6.2-inch display, and the Nintendo Switch Lite includes a 5.5-inch display for handheld mode only.

An OLED display offers more vivid colors and sharper contrast compared to prior models. Internal technical specifications including power, resolution, and battery life remain unchanged.

It sells at $349.99.