MacBook Air M2 pre-order to deploy

Apple Inc. this week will deploy pre-order sales for the new MacBook Air powered by M2 silicon.

Pre-order sales begin July 8. The hardware will be sold July 15.

The MacBook Air will include the new M2 chip which features an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU. In addition the M2 includes a next-generation media engine and ProRes video engine for faster 4K and 8K video editing.

The hardware will sport a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 1080p FaceTime notch camera, four-speaker sound system, MagSafe, fast charging with optional 67W USB-C adapter, and up to 18 hours battery life.

The chassis is 2.7 pounds and sold in silver, space gray, midnight and starlight starting at $1,199.