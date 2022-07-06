Xbox Game Pass drops Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2

Microsoft Corp. this week released Sega Corp.’s Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Yakuza Kiwami is a remaster of the 2005 release for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 2. It includes re-recorded Japanese audio and 30 minutes of new cutscenes.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 is a remaster of Yakuza 2. The title is rebuilt in the Dragon Engine used in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. It includes improved graphics and seamless transitions for building entry and combat.

