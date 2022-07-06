PSN Deal of the Week to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Deal of the Week for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

In the Deal of the Week, Dying Light 2 Stay Human sells at $40.19, 33 percent off the MSRP.

In addition, the Deluxe Edition sells at $59.99 and the Ultimate Edition sells at $79.99, 20 to 25 percent off the MSRP.

Dying Light 2 is a post-apocalyptic first-person action title that includes an open world and critical decisions that can result in severe consequences.

The final game includes co-op gameplay for up to four players.