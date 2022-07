Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Dark Souls Franchise Sale for Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, Dark Souls III, Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition, and Dark Souls III – Season Pass.

The sale ends July 13.