Sony to deploy INZONE PC Gaming products

Sony Corp. this month announced new INZONE PC gaming products, including monitors and headsets.

The INZONE M9 is a 27-inch 4K HDR 144Hz gaming monitor to be sold at $899.99 this summer. The M3 is a 27-inch Full HD HDR 240Hz gaming monitor to be sold at $529.99 this winter. Monitors will include exclusive PlayStation 5 features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

New headsets include the H3 Wired Gaming Headset at $99.99, H7 Wireless Gaming Headset at $229.99 and the H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset at $299.99. All three headsets will be sold July 7.