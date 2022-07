Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Game Award Winners Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Devil May Cry 5, Cuphead, It Takes Two, Far Cry 5, Deep Rock Galactic, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Tales of Arise, and The Division.

The sale ends July 4.