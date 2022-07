Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Mid-Year Deals Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Battlefield 2041, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FIFA 22, Far Cry 6, Assasin’s Creed Valhalla, NBA 2K22, Rainbow Six Extraction, Watch Dogs Legions, The King of Fighters XV, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

The sale ends July 6.