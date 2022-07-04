Nintendo eShop Big Ol’ Super Sale to conclude

July 4, 2022

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Big Ol’ Super Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select games and DLC by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Maker 2, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 5 Strikers, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Tetris Effect, Astral Chain, Bravely Default II, MLB The Show 22, Dark Souls Remastered, and Daemon X Machina.

The sale ends July 6.


