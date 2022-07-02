PS5 No. 3 hardware in Japan June 26 sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 3 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this week said the PS5 sold 9,181 units to rank as the No. 3 hardware between June 20 and June 26.

For the period, the PS5 sold 7,257 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 1,924 units.

Sony sold 11.5 million PS5 units in the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

Operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $2.6 billion.

Hardware revenue totaled $6.4 billion, a 9.5 percent increase from the year prior.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 303.2 million software units for the fiscal year. Digital downloads totaled 66 percent of software sales.

Sony expects to sell 18 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2022.