Nintendo Switch OLED No. 1; Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes No. 1 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 50,405 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between June 20 and June 26.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 28,267 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 19,089 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 9,193 units in the period.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes sold 97,538 units to rank at No. 1 for the week.

Cumulative Nintendo Switch sales in Japan have exceeded 25 million units in the region.

In the fourth quarter, Nintendo net profit totaled $3.67 billion, a decline of 0.6 percent from the year prior.

The Nintendo Switch sold 4.1 million units in the quarter and 23.1 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

The hardware has sold 107.6 million units to date.

The company forecasts 21 million sold this fiscal year.