Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch 4th of July Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘4th of July Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software and peripherals.

Advertised products include Call of Duty Vanguard, Far Cry 6, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Turtle Beach – Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset, NHL 22, Battlefield 2042, NBA 2K22, Returnal, Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset.

The sale ends July 4.