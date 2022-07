Sony Corp. this week is holding the Sci-Fi Discounts Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Guardians of the Galaxy, Subnautica, Control, Contra Anniversary Collection, Mega Man 11, Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, and Among Us.

The sale ends July 13.