PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN July 2022 games previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for July 2022 include Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS5, PS4), The Dark Pictures Anthology (PS4), and Arcadegeddon (PS5, PS4).

Titles will be available between July 5 to Aug. 1.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.