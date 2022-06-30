Outriders Worldslayer deploys to PS5, Xbox, PC

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released Outriders Worldslayer to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Outriders Worldslayer includes a new campaign, Trials of Tarya Grata endgame, new level 30 character boost, and new Apocalypse difficulty tiers.

The DLC sells at $39.99 and the full game, which includes the Outriders base game, sells at $59.99.

Outriders is a third-person RPG shooter that combines artillery and skills to combat enemy waves.

The final game includes co-op for up to three players and supports cross-play between console and PC.