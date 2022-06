Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Sega Summer Sale for the Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Persona 5 Strikers, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Shin Megami Tensei V, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, and Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix.

The sale ends July 6.