Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Deal of the Week for the PlayStation 4.

This week, The Sims 4 and Expansion Packs are discounted by up to 76 percent.

Discounted products include The Sims 4, The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack, The Sims 4 Get to Work and The Sims 4 Get Famous.

The sale ends June 29.