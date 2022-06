Atlus Inc. this week said it will release Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable to Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Persona 5 Royal will be released to Nintendo Switch Oct. 21. In addition, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will be released at a to be determined date.

Persona is a supernatural turn-based RPG franchise that includes dungeon crawling, summoning, and Social Links for character growth.