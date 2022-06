Nintendo Co., Ltd this week is holding the 2K Publisher Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent off.

Discounted titles include Bioshock Remastered, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, NBA 2K22, PGA Tour 2K1, Civilization VI, and XCOM 2 Collection.

The sale ends July 6.