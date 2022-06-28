Elden Ring No. 16 Most Played Xbox title

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Elden Ring for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this week ranked as a Most Played Xbox title.

This week, Elden Ring ranked as the No. 16 Most Played Xbox title.

Developed by FromSoftware and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Elden Ring is an action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls) and George R. R. Martin (A Song of Ice and Fire).

The title includes third-person melee combat against foes small and large.

In the Land Between, an open world of friends and foes can be explored on land or below in dungeons. The world map will expand when users acquire Map Fragments. In addition to traditional third-person weapon and magic combat, users can summons spirits to aid in battle.

The final game includes co-op, PvP, and invasions.