Xbox Game Pass titles to leave service this week

Microsoft Corp. this week will remove titles from Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Titles to be removed June 30 include FIFA 20 (Console, PC), Jurassic World Evolution (Console, Cloud), Last Stop (Console, PC, Cloud), MotoGP 20 (Console, PC, Cloud).

Xbox Game Pass for Console is a subscription service to download Xbox titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox titles are available.

In addition, PC Game Pass offers unlimited access to more than 100 Windows 10 PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.

PC Game Pass subscribers receive up to 20 percent off games in the current library and up to 10 percent off related game DLC and add-ons from the Microsoft Store.