Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles to under $20.

Discounted titles Bloodborne, Shadow of the Colossus, The House of the Dead: Remake, Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King, Carrion, Everybody’s Golf, Dead Rising 2, Gravity Rush 2, Castlevania Advance Collection, and Pac-Man 256.

The sale ends July 6.