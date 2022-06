Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Mario Strikers: Battle League for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling software title in the latest retail data from the region.

Between June 13 and June 19, Mario Strikers Battle League sold 32,173 units to rank at No. 3 for the week.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is an arcade soccer title that includes upgradeable gear, local matches, online matches, and online clubs.