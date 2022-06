Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Weekend Offer for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 67 percent.

Discounted titles include Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, NHL 22, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, WWE 2K22, Madden NFL 22, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Back 4 Blood, Borderlands 3, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, and MLB The Show 22.

The sale ends June 27.