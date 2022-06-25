Xbox Series X|S No. 2 hardware in Japan June 18 data

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 3 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this week said the Xbox Series X|S sold 6,695 units to rank as the No. 3 best-selling hardware between June 13 and June 18.

For the week, the Xbox Series X sold 3,272 units and the Xbox Series S sold 3,423 units.

For the third quarter, Xbox hardware held a 13 percent increase in revenue due to strong demand for the Xbox Series X|S.

In addition, Xbox Content and Services revenue increased four percent due to growth from Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and first-party titles which offset declines from third-party titles.

Overall gaming revenue increased six percent in the quarter to total $3.74 billion.