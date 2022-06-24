PSN holds PS5, PS4 Level Up Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Level Up Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select DLC by up to 50 percent.

Discounted DLC include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids, Fortnite – Tech Future Pack, Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps, Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds, Bloodborne The Old Hunters, Resident Evil Village Trauma Pack, The King of Fighters XV Team Pass 1, and R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 2.

The sale ends July 6.