Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass to trek Nintendo Switch

June 23, 2022

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass for the Nintendo Switch.

The Expansion Pass will include four DLC item waves to be released in late July, by Dec. 31, 2022, by Apr. 30, 2023, and a brand-new story scenario by Dec. 31, 2023.

It will be sold at $29.99.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the next chapter in the turn-based RPG franchise.

The final game will feature two protagonists in a battle between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus.

It will be sold July 29.


