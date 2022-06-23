Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.17 drifts to PS5, PS4

Sony Corp. this week released Update 1.17 to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Update 1.17 includes the Suzuki V6 Escudo Pikes Peak Special ’98, Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3 Version), 1932 Ford Roadster, Watkins Glen International track, and Gran Turismo Café – Extra Menus.

Gran Turismo 7 includes the GT Simulation Mode, more than 420 vehicles, and over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.

The PS5 SKU supports ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, 3D audio support and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, adaptive triggers relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback relays road surface variations.

The final game includes online play for up to 20 users.