EA Inc. this week will release FIFA 22 to EA Play and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass.

FIFA 22 includes a new goalkeeper system, true ball physics, Explosive Sprint for acceleration when dribbling or defending, and new attacking tactics.

It will be released June 23.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all Xbox Live Gold benefits, unlimited access to more than 100 games, and exclusive member deals and discounts.