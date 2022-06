Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Indies Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include The Ascent, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Wreckfest, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Nobody Saves the World, Death’s Door, Human: Fall Flat, Edge of Eternity, The Medium, and Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-.

The sale ends June 22.