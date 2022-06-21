PC Game Pass drops Total War: Three Kingdoms

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
June 21, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week released Total War: Three Kingdoms to PC Game Pass.
Developed by Creative Assembly, Total War: Three Kingdoms is a turn-based strategy title that includes empire-building and real-time battles.
