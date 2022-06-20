PSN PS5, PS4 Double Discounts Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Double Discounts Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 32 percent for non PS Plus members and up to 64 percent for PS Plus members.

Discounted titles include Battlefield 2042, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Grand Theft Auto V, Devil May Cry 5, Bloodborne, Resident Evil Triple Pack, Lost Judgment, Resident Evil Village, The Yakuza Origins Bundle, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Nioh 2, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, Sakura Wars, and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

The sale ends June 22.