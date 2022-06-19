PSN PS5, PS4 Games Under $15 Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Assassin’s Creed Chronicles, Black Clover: Quartet Knights, Borderlands: Game of Year Edition, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Empire of Angles IV, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Metal Slug 3, Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle, Shining Resonance Refrain, Sonic Forces, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown.

The sale ends June 22.